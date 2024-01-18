Money Concepts Capital Corp Buys 11,993 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 850.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,993 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

XLG opened at $37.90 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $38.33. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.08 and its 200 day moving average is $35.66.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.