Money Concepts Capital Corp Buys 1,614 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $8,896,000. Tilson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,446,000. Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 60.8% in the third quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 68,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after acquiring an additional 26,053 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 403.4% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 9,290 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock opened at $107.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.33. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

