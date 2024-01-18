Money Concepts Capital Corp Buys 3,583 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 486.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000.

SRLN opened at $41.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.75. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.62 and a twelve month high of $42.22.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

