Money Concepts Capital Corp Buys 4,454 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 94.0% during the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 21,457 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 111.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 103.7% during the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 112.2% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 15,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 106.0% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 24,655 shares in the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NVO. Argus began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $106.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $65.58 and a 52 week high of $108.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.12 and its 200 day moving average is $76.90. The company has a market cap of $478.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.39.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

