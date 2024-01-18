Money Concepts Capital Corp Buys Shares of 2,649 SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned about 0.11% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 4,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 40.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000.

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XSW opened at $144.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $338.11 million, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.46. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 1-year low of $111.00 and a 1-year high of $153.97.

About SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF

The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of software & services companies, as defined by GICS. XSW was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

