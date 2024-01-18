Money Concepts Capital Corp Decreases Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $980,759,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Prologis by 69,785.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,903,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $969,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892,082 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Prologis by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,749,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Down 2.4 %

PLD opened at $126.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.60.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

