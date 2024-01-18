Money Concepts Capital Corp Grows Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NKE stock opened at $100.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.10. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a market capitalization of $153.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Citigroup upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.55.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

