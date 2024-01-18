Money Concepts Capital Corp Grows Stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,460 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned 0.09% of AMC Networks worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,747,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,738,000 after buying an additional 60,779 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,158,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,111,000 after buying an additional 30,925 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in AMC Networks by 280.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,377,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,948,000 after buying an additional 1,015,493 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 9.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,278,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,478,000 after buying an additional 114,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,881,000 after acquiring an additional 16,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 13,192 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $201,573.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $448,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,867 shares in the company, valued at $140,086.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 13,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $201,573.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,874. 27.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMCX shares. TheStreet cut shares of AMC Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on AMC Networks from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

AMC Networks Price Performance

AMCX opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.95. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $27.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.00 million, a P/E ratio of -24.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.54. AMC Networks had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $636.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

AMC Networks Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

Featured Articles

