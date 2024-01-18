Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $314,000 Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at about $299,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 4,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 12,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KNSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $521.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.14.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $307,679.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,974. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $307,679.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,974. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total transaction of $1,373,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,145,067.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $393.01 on Thursday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.90 and a 52 week high of $457.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $351.46 and its 200-day moving average is $377.98.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $377.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.43 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.79%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

