Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $346,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Money Concepts Capital Corp decreased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Boeing by 14.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 100,436 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $19,252,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 39.7% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Optas LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Boeing by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,492,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Edward Jones lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.31.

NYSE:BA opened at $203.06 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.20, a PEG ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.95.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($6.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

