Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $361,000 Stock Holdings in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Fluence Energy were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the third quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 185.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Fluence Energy by 342.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

FLNC stock opened at $19.32 on Thursday. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.27.

Insider Activity at Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $672.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.88 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.28% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Fluence Energy news, major shareholder Siemens Pension Trust E. V sold 7,087,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $156,279,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,761,131 shares in the company, valued at $259,332,938.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLNC shares. Roth Mkm upgraded Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.65.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.