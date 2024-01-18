Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $423,000 Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 69.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,205 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 99,008.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,404,000 after purchasing an additional 213,151,613 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after buying an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $312,964,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,858,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at about $175,298,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. TheStreet lowered Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair lowered Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.63.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $448,218.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,189.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,416 shares of company stock valued at $7,025,948 in the last ninety days. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $60.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.72.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

