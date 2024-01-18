Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $484,000 Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 97.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,250,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,597 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 683.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,656,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,525,000 after buying an additional 1,444,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $88,864,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.60.

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

TSN opened at $54.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $74.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.26.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

