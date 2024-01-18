Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $493,000 Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Money Concepts Capital Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.4% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $377.86 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $295.80 and a 52 week high of $438.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $394.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $399.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $395.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

