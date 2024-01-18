Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $522,000 Stake in VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)

Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned 0.34% of VanEck Retail ETF worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RTH. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in VanEck Retail ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Retail ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in VanEck Retail ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 24.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTH opened at $188.17 on Thursday. VanEck Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $152.26 and a fifty-two week high of $190.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.70 million, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.21 and its 200 day moving average is $176.80.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $2.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The VanEck Retail ETF (RTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Retail 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 25 largest US-listed companies that derive most of their revenue from retail. RTH was launched on May 2, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

