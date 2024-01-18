Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $526,000 Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in GSK were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSK. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184,791 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in GSK by 3.7% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 13,126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in GSK in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of GSK by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,852 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,565.00.

NYSE GSK opened at $39.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $40.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.02. The company has a market cap of $81.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.63.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. GSK had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 52.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3398 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

