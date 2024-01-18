Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $697,000 Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lowered its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,085,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $963,653,000 after buying an additional 198,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,280,050,000 after acquiring an additional 494,634 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,827,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $669,889,000 after purchasing an additional 154,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,103,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $356,012,000 after purchasing an additional 59,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,025,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,348,000 after purchasing an additional 235,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LW opened at $109.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.71 and its 200-day moving average is $99.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.25 and a 12 month high of $117.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 63.19%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 14.56%.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 11th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

LW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

