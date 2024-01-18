Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $707,000 Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 266.7% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

ELV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.82.

Shares of ELV opened at $476.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $508.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $473.04 and a 200-day moving average of $459.86.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

