Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $811,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned about 0.90% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UOCT. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 18.8% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 46,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 7,438 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $32.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.85. The company has a market capitalization of $95.52 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.36.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (UOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

