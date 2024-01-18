Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $965,000 Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.7% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.8% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle bought 738,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLTR. Bank of America decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $135.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.29. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.77 and a 12-month high of $161.10. The firm has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.