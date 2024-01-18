Money Concepts Capital Corp Increases Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the second quarter worth $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Kyndryl in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kyndryl in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Kyndryl from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Kyndryl from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kyndryl presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Kyndryl Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KD opened at $20.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.41. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $21.36.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

