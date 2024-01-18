Money Concepts Capital Corp Increases Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned 0.07% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMCG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 87.4% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IMCG stock opened at $62.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.01 and a one year high of $64.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.61 and its 200 day moving average is $59.93.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

