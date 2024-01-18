Money Concepts Capital Corp Lowers Holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Weis Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Weis Markets by 86.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Weis Markets by 189.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period.

Weis Markets Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WMK opened at $60.35 on Thursday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.75 and a 1 year high of $89.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.36.

Weis Markets Announces Dividend

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Weis Markets from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weis Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

