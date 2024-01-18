Money Concepts Capital Corp Lowers Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Money Concepts Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DOX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,962,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,256,000 after purchasing an additional 75,733 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 2.1% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,041,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,493,000 after acquiring an additional 81,571 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,384,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,683,000 after acquiring an additional 115,913 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Amdocs by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,066,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,247,000 after purchasing an additional 844,575 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Amdocs by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,861,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,753,000 after purchasing an additional 139,026 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOX shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.17.

Amdocs Price Performance

DOX stock opened at $90.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.12. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $78.38 and a 52-week high of $99.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.84%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

