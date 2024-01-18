Money Concepts Capital Corp Makes New $319,000 Investment in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,750,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,045,000 after acquiring an additional 827,464 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,861,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,044,000 after purchasing an additional 927,864 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,602,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,378,000 after buying an additional 570,650 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,580,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,440,000 after buying an additional 579,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,210,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,793,000 after buying an additional 192,660 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $50.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $50.69.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.392 per share. This represents a $4.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.