Money Concepts Capital Corp Makes New Investment in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of BATS:MOAT opened at $82.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.16. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

