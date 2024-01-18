Money Concepts Capital Corp Purchases 430 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $131,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $275,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 255,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,462,000 after buying an additional 27,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenland Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 76.1% in the second quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 52,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 22,818 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $52.11 on Thursday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.44 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.37%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FR shares. KeyCorp cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.38.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

