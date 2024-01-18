Money Concepts Capital Corp Purchases 74 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.53.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $197.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $199.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

