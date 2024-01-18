Money Concepts Capital Corp Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned approximately 0.75% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KCE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,766,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF stock opened at $98.42 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $103.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.27. The firm has a market cap of $162.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

