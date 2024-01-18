Money Concepts Capital Corp Raises Stock Position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULT)

Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned 0.72% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JULT. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF by 66.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 229,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after buying an additional 91,446 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF during the third quarter worth about $648,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF by 49.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,234,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,102,000 after acquiring an additional 406,625 shares in the last quarter.

JULT stock opened at $33.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.17 million, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.55. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF has a 52 week low of $27.79 and a 52 week high of $33.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.88 and a 200 day moving average of $31.93.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (JULT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULT was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

