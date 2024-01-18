Money Concepts Capital Corp Raises Stock Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned about 0.43% of Big Lots worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Big Lots by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 32.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 376.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 22.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Big Lots from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Big Lots from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Big Lots presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.58.

Big Lots Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:BIG opened at $6.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.35. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($4.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.68) by $0.30. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 68.06%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.99) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post -11.31 EPS for the current year.

Big Lots Profile

(Free Report)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.