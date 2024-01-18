Money Concepts Capital Corp Raises Stock Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 5.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,017 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 107.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IART has been the topic of a number of research reports. CL King began coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.22.

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

IART stock opened at $41.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.44 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.92.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $382.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.