Money Concepts Capital Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Money Concepts Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,154 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Del Sette Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC now owns 128,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSVM opened at $50.53 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $41.79 and a 12-month high of $55.52. The firm has a market cap of $663.46 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.09.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

