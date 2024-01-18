Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 127 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Money Concepts Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,495,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474,478 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $101,244,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 47.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,272,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,319,000 after purchasing an additional 410,331 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 555.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 315,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,158,000 after purchasing an additional 267,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,190,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXF opened at $157.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.68. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $131.02 and a 1 year high of $167.05.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

