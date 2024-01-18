Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 1,813 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Money Concepts Capital Corp decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 643.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $631,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after buying an additional 21,971 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $45.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.55. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $47.03.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

