Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 609 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,878,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,181,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,852,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,351,000 after buying an additional 649,553 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 557,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,757,000 after acquiring an additional 448,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,114,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,439,000 after acquiring an additional 350,201 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of RPV opened at $79.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.69. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $67.69 and a one year high of $90.04. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.