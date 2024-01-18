Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 7,159 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Money Concepts Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,159 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 148.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

PGX stock opened at $11.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.10. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

