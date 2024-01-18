Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 916 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 272.7% in the third quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. now owns 20,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4,664.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 22,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $58.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $86.04.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.