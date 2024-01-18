MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $495.00 price target on the stock.

MDB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, December 4th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a sector perform rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial raised shares of MongoDB from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $427.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $430.41.

MongoDB stock opened at $400.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $399.14 and a 200-day moving average of $380.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.66 and a beta of 1.23. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $442.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MongoDB will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 100,500 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $37,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,316,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,650.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,029 shares of company stock valued at $56,304,511 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,332,000 after purchasing an additional 121,201 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 87.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,733,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,595 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,969 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,567,000 after purchasing an additional 33,376 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

