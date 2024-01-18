Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.73.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Stock Down 1.8 %

Monster Beverage stock opened at $57.11 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $60.47. The company has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.44.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $164,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,723. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $164,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,723. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,490.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,553 shares of company stock worth $3,850,599 in the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.