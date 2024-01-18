Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.73.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $57.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $60.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.44.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,723. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,655,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,490.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,723. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,599. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.9% in the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 52,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

