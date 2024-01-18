Morgan Stanley (MS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.85 on February 15th

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

Morgan Stanley has raised its dividend payment by an average of 32.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Morgan Stanley has a dividend payout ratio of 45.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Morgan Stanley to earn $7.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.7%.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 1.8 %

MS stock opened at $84.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $138.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.49 and a 200-day moving average of $84.16.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

MS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 408.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

