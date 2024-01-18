Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. Sells 5,089 Shares of Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 5,089 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $139,896.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,992 shares in the company, valued at $961,930.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Morphic Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MORF opened at $27.16 on Thursday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $63.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.31.
Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.25. On average, equities analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Report on MORF
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morphic
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Morphic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Morphic by 106.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Morphic by 63.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Morphic in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic in the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.
Morphic Company Profile
Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Morphic
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Will airline stocks recover? What is the outlook?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Oil is in contango for the first time since 2021: Best oil stocks
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- MAX 9 may not affect Boeing’s earnings; should you buy the dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.