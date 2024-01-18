Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) General Counsel William Devaul Sells 4,509 Shares

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) General Counsel William Devaul sold 4,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $123,952.41. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,029 shares in the company, valued at $633,067.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Morphic stock opened at $27.16 on Thursday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.34 and a fifty-two week high of $63.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.31.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.25. Research analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MORF. BTIG Research cut Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Morphic from $61.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Morphic from $106.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Morphic in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Morphic in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Morphic by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,107,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,281,000 after purchasing an additional 200,772 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Morphic by 28.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 13,386 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Morphic by 48.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,421,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,985 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Morphic by 21.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic in the third quarter valued at $336,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

