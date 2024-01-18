Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $37.50

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.50 and last traded at $37.40, with a volume of 245605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MPLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mplx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mplx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

Get Mplx alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mplx

Mplx Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.37.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 32.89% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mplx

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mplx by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 141,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,612 shares in the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. F&V Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Mplx by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 59,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mplx

(Get Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.