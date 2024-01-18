Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the December 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 560,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $62.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.61. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.54 and a fifty-two week high of $67.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.43.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.06. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $574.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COOP. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.63.

In related news, Director Shveta Mujumdar sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $102,384.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,238.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,515,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,736,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shveta Mujumdar sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $102,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,238.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,026,384. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

