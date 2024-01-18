MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) CEO Erik Gershwind Sells 7,500 Shares

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) CEO Erik Gershwind sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,475,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Erik Gershwind also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 3rd, Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $1,331,478.09.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Shares of MSM stock opened at $94.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.89. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $76.75 and a one year high of $105.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.97.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.31 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 56.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSC Industrial Direct

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 465.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 16,205 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 115.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSM. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

