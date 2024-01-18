MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) CEO Erik Gershwind Sells 7,500 Shares

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) CEO Erik Gershwind sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,475,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Erik Gershwind also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 3rd, Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $1,331,478.09.

Shares of MSM opened at $94.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.97. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $105.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.61.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 56.46%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSM. KeyCorp decreased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Loop Capital raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 31.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter worth $349,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 420,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,088,000 after purchasing an additional 12,786 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

