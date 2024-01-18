Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Hits New 1-Year High at $384.09

Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $384.09 and last traded at $382.49, with a volume of 9445 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $377.61.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MUSA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $375.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Murphy USA from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $365.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.03.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 71.06% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 6.91%.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total transaction of $828,749.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total value of $828,749.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total value of $11,000,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 412,077 shares in the company, valued at $151,104,515.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,474 shares of company stock valued at $14,477,727. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Murphy USA by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Murphy USA



Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

