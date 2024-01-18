Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 643,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,405 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Nano Dimension were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nano Dimension by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 141,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 208,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 136,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 311,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

NNDM opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $448.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.67. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $3.35.

Nano Dimension ( NASDAQ:NNDM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 12.60% and a negative net margin of 261.60%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Nano Dimension from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising DragonFly IV that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and admaflex that utilizes a patented DLP foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

